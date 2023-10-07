Magnum PI season 5 finale can function as series finale

Do we want there to be more beyond the upcoming Magnum PI season 5 finale later this year? Without a doubt! However, that is up to some parties on the corporate side of things. Either NBC would need to reverse their decision to not order more episodes, or another network or streaming service would need to step in. We know already that the super-passionate fan base is doing their best to rally for a season 6, doing everything from buying up digital billboards to having an airplane banner fly over NBC’s West Coast headquarters.

While we’ve heard in the past that the season 5 will at least bring some closure to the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series, it is nice to get some further clarity to the subject. With that in mind, take a look at what showrunner Eric Guggenheim had to say to TVLine when asked if there needed to be any last-minute edits or reshoots to give the show a proper end:

“I actually think it’s quite satisfying. I’m really proud of the finale … There are a couple of threads left dangling that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but I didn’t want to end on a cliffhanger. If I’m being honest, I guess I wanted to play it safe. Too many shows have gotten burned with cliffhangers” that were then left unresolved in the wake of cancellation.

“Is it how I would choose to end the show? No … But if it has to be the last episode, I think it absolutely works as a [series] finale. So no, there’s no reason to go back and recut or reshoot.”

In the end, we do think this philosophy is the best. Leaving the ending of season 5 as-is does allow for the possibility of shooting another season and if this does prove to be the end (fingers crossed it is not), at least we can feel like we aren’t left screaming at the TV. There have been so many shows that ended with huge cliffhangers, with two recent ones being Heels over on Starz and then the Paramount+ iCarly reboot.

