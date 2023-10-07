Magnum PI season 5 episode 12: New ‘Three Bridges’ teases

In a handful of days you will have a chance to check out Magnum PI season 5 episode 12 over on NBC — so what more can we say about it now?

First and foremost, it seems right that we give you a reminder here that this episode has a lot of long-term stories it needs to address, and most of them are emotional. Take, for starters, where things are for Magnum and Higgins after the big “I love you” moment. Now, we do not necessarily think that they needed to hear each other say anything for them to know the truth, but it still holds meaning!

As a result of this, we wonder if the two will have more long-term conversations in episode 12. While the newly-released photos (see here) don’t give that much away, we tend to think that almost every episode the rest of the season will have an important moment or two. At the time these episodes were written, after all, there was no guarantee of a season 6. (Unfortunately, we’re still in that spot as we fight to save the show.) This means that the story may cover a lot of ground for these characters as they work to figure out if they are a long-term fit for each other.

Beyond Magnum and Higgins, you also see a photo in the link above of TC, who could also have a significant story the rest of the way. Remember here that he needs to figure out how to manage his recovery, and also how to let people in. We know that he can be pretty good at being there for other people, but being vulnerable and allowing other people to be there for him is a totally different story.

Will a number of characters get their chance at some point? You better believe it! Remember that Cade and Mahina are going to have some sort of role to play before the end of this season.

