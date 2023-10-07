Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4: The big question mark

We know that a lot of broadcast TV series during the 2023-24 season are the subject of a lot of questions. Yet, is Law & Order: Organized Crime facing more than most?

Let’s do our best, at least for a moment here, to map out the situation for the Christopher Meloni series. Where should we start? Well, we suppose with the fact that even though the writers’ rooms are starting back up for almost every show within the Dick Wolf umbrella, the situation here is a little bit more complicated. Why? Well, a part of it is due to the fact that there is still no official showrunner for the new season.

In general, we’re not sure that there’s another series out there that has swapped showrunners as often as Law & Order: Organized Crime has, and we do think it is essential that Wolf and the other producers take their time and figure this out. Our personal preference is that they would lean mostly in the direction of the Ilene Chaiken formula from the first season with a large arc, even if that means a shorter overall season this time. It does feel like season 4 will be shorter than both the mothership Law & Order, and also SVU, so the seeds are being planted already.

For now, our expectation here is that by the time we get around to Thanksgiving, we will at least have a sense of who the showrunner is. After that, we may be able to get a few more details all about what the story could be and if we get some new cast members.

One other thing to remember

Even if we are waiting a little longer to see Law & Order: Organized Crime than the other shows in the franchise, we could still see Elliot Stabler elsewhere. As someone who roots for him and Olivia Benson, we sure hope that we do!

