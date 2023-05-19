Why did Brent Antonello leave Law & Order: Organized Crime after last night’s finale? There is an obvious answer: Jamie Whelan is dead. However, there is also the more complicated answer of why this story happened in the first place.

It goes without saying, but there are going to be a lot of people who miss the character. His death was gutting, even if it did serve a purpose: Allowing Elliot Stabler to reflect further on the fragility of life. He has certainly lost people before, including his own wife; however, at the same time, it never gets any easier.

Typically when an actor leaves a show, there are a couple of different reasons for it. Sometimes, it is a case of a performer wanting to move on to do other things; on other occasions, it is a creative decision.

At the time of this writing, there is nothing out there that suggests that it was Brent’s decision to leave Organized Crime. Instead, this is the message that he posted on Instagram today:

just want to say thank you to my amazing castmates, our incredible crew, the loyal fans of the L&O universe, our writers and producers, [NBC] & [Wolf Entertainment].

It has been such a fun ride with you all, & your support has meant so much to me. Much love,

B

Our hope is that Brent does have a chance to get another great gig in the near future — heck, he could even turn up again in the Wolf universe elsewhere! He’d be far from the only actor to play different roles across several shows. If the producers find a performer that they like, they’ll do what they can to work with them again down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

