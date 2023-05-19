Law & Order: Organized Crime: What did Stabler’s compass mean?

We’ll admit that we really had one question above all others as we prepared for the Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime finale. What was the biggest one? Well, it was tied to the idea of a Benson – Stabler kiss. Would we actually get it? Or, some sort of admission of feelings between the two?

First and foremost, let’s just say that Benson is okay after what happened out in the field — Stabler picked her up and carried her to safety. They were able to get answers and justice in a pretty unconventional way, but what happened most came about in the closing minutes.

First and foremost, Stabler indicated that he would be going away for a long time — at least he told her this time around. Then, she opened what he brought for her in a small box: A compass. Or, to be specific, a necklace with that on it. What was the meaning of it? Well, it can guide her towards what she’s looking for … so there’s that. It may “lead her to happiness,” or at least so he said.

We do think that there could be a larger meaning to this, or at least so we hope. We think our hopes for “Bensler” have been very much established at this point and despite everyone on these shows knowing it, we’re stuck still having to wait and see if we’re ever going to see the shows go there.

There was no kiss. These two continue to be vague and dance around everything and now, we have to deal with the frustrating reality that Stabler is going to be gone for a pretty long time. (This makes sense, given that Organized Crime will not be back until midseason.)

