Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date hopes at NBC

After the big finale tonight, what can be said right now when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 25 over at NBC? Is the future still bright?

The first thing to note here is pretty simple: There will 100% be more of the Mariska Hargitay drama down the road. That has already been confirmed and with that, we now get to move into the following, all-important question: When will ne episodes actually be back?

For the time being, NBC is still listing Law & Order: SVU on their fall schedule, but this is where we remind you that the writers’ strike is still ongoing. As a result of that, there will probably not be specific news on a return date for a while. We would love to get the show back in September or October, but the writers getting a fair deal is first and foremost. With that in mind, we could be waiting until November or even later to see something more.

In terms of the story ahead, obviously we want Law & Order: SVU season 25 to focus more on Benson and Stabler if possible — but also some compelling cases that make up the backbone of what this show is. So many viewers find comfort in the presence of someone like Benson, and that should always remain the case.

(Of course, we should also go ahead and note here that with Law & Order: Organized Crime having a shorter season than it has the past two years. there is potential for more Christopher Meloni appearances. Time will tell with that.)

Is season 25 the final one?

For the time being, nothing has been said, and nor would we make any assumptions. We would just say, at least for now, that it will all come down to however long Hargitay wants to continue to do this show.

Related – When will Law & Order itself come back?

What are you most want to see as we prepare for Law & Order: SVU season 25 over on NBC?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay here for some other updates on the series.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







