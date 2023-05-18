Law & Order season 23 premiere date hopes over at NBC

After the big finale tonight on NBC, do you want to know the Law & Order season 23 premiere date — or, at least get a sense of it?

Well, we should start off here by pointing out the obvious, but still very good, news that the crime TV institution will be back for more episodes eventually. Of course, the latter is the operative word here, and this is where things start to get extremely complicated for a multitude of different reasons.

As some of you may know, we are currently in the midst of the first major writers’ strike since the 2007-08 season, and this one is coming at a time that could play heavily into what networks do in the fall. For the time being, NBC is hoping to deliver Law & Order season 23 at some point later this year, but it’s far from guaranteed. Even if the strike ends soon, we still imagine a slight delay to when the show comes back. The earliest we could see it in our mind is October, whereas the latest could be at some point in early 2024 or theoretically longer. The aforementioned writers’ strike went on for months, and there is at least a chance that something similar could happen here. For the time being, we have to prepare for that.

So what is going to happen here story-wise? There is not too much in the way of information out there about that yet, but let’s just say that we are not sensing that there will be some sort of huge, earth-shattering change to the format. Law & Order knows what it is doing after so many years on the air, even after a big hiatus.

We suppose that if there is one thing a little bit different or special about the upcoming season, it could be the potential for another crossover … but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

