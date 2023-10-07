House of the Dragon season 3: What is being planned?

Now that production for season 2 is officially done, what can we say about a House of the Dragon season 3 for HBO?

As per usual with a show of this magnitude, there are a number of different things that we could discuss. So where do we start? Well, it only feels natural to note here, first and foremost, that more is almost certainly coming! While a season 3 has not been officially confirmed as of yet, there has been chatter about it since the very start of the year. As a matter of fact, the episode count for season 2 was reduced, in part, so that certain moments could be used to set the stage at the start of season 3.

With the WGA strike now over, what we can at least say for now is that showrunner Ryan Condal can start to better plan out the major notes that season 3 wants to hit, whether it be the big battles or some of the specific character storylines. Our hope is that there will a lot of chances to map out the story soon so that the third season could start production at some point next year — and in doing so, reduce the amount of time between seasons.

One bit of evidence that HBO may want the same thing is all of the discussions that they have had already about wanting to continue the show already. We also know that there are other projects within the Game of Thrones franchise that they are working on, whether it be the already-confirmed The Hedge Knight along with the still-unconfirmed Jon Snow spin-off. It remains to be seen if that sees the light of day or not and unfortunately, you may be waiting for a while to get any confirmation there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

