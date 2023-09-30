House of the Dragon season 2 filming wraps, per star

We may be waiting some time still to see House of the Dragon season 2 premiering on HBO, but rest assured that we are another step closer!

Today, one of the stars of the show in Steve Toussaint (Corlys) has made it clear that production has wrapped after a rigorous past several months — we know that there are some big battles ahead in the second season, but most other details right now on the future are mysterious for non-readers. In the end, isn’t that the way that it should be?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

In a new post on Instagram, here is more of what Toussaint had to say:

“And that’s a wrap on Steve!” What a blast to work with such great people! Now it’s in the hands of editors, SFX folk, and whoever else. Hope you like it when you eventually get to see it!

So when will we see it?

Well, this is where a lot of our patience will be tested! HBO said months ago that the plan was for House of the Dragon to be back at some point next summer and for now, we are going to hold them to that. However, we are also well-aware of the fact that it could be even longer than that depending on how long post-production takes or what there programming needs are. Personally, though, a late June / July premiere seems perfectly feasible, especially since there are only eight episodes this time as opposed to the ten we got in season 1.

Rest assured, though, that these installments are going to be packed full of content, and it does also appear that a season 3 is 100% going to be coming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon now, including a few more teases on new characters

What do you most want to see when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2, now that filming is done?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







