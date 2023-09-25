House of the Dragon season 2: Will we meet Cragen Stark?

It makes a good bit of sense at the moment that House of the Dragon season 2 would be introducing us to Cragen Stark. Or, at the very least some notable names in Winterfell! Remember that season 1 expanded the world of Westeros greatly at the end of the season, as it became increasingly clear that the Dance of Dragons was right around the corner.

Well, now we are going to have a chance to better see a little more of the House Stark story, at least if some social-media buzz is to be believed.

According to a new report right now from House the Dragons on Twitter, you are going to be seeing actor Tom Taylor appear as Cragen Stark over the course of the new season. This is a member of House Stark who could have a pretty integral role in the story moving forward, as he does in the famed George R.R. Martin source material.

Meanwhile, be prepared to see members of other famous families appear throughout the season, as well. After all, remember that both the Greens and the Blacks are going to be doing more or less whatever they can in order to ensure that they accrue allies. They are going to need them for what seems to be a pretty inevitable showdown over the course of the next eight episodes.

So when are we going to have a chance to see the new season?

Well, we do tend to think that the show is going to be back in the summer, especially since the series is going to be wrapping up at some point in the future.

What do you most want to see for House Stark moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

