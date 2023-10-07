Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: A snowman tease?

We don’t necessarily think that it’s all that surprising that there are some weird and wonderful things happening with Doctor Who season 14, beginning with the upcoming Christmas Special. Just consider who we are dealing with here! Russell T. Davies is returning as a showrunner, and with that he’s going to be bringing some pretty darn creative ideas.

So what is one of the biggest ones right now? Well, think in terms of Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor crawling out of a snowman’s head. If you head over to the Twitter for Doctor Who Filming Locations, you can get a sense of what we are talking about here. This seems to be tied to reshoots for the upcoming Christmas Special, which first finished up some time ago. Clearly, the idea here is to make this event as perfect as possible, and for good reason.

After all, go ahead and remember this: The Christmas Special marks the first full-length episode with Gatwa as the lead. He will debut at some point in the three-part anniversary special in November, but that will be led more by David Tennant. Each Doctor does come with their own style and identity, and we tend to think that the whole goal with season 14 is to indicate what makes this new iteration stand out.

We know that with a Disney+ deal internationally, Doctor Who is going to have more money to work with than what we’ve seen in the past. Our hope is that we will have a chance to see a story that is funny, adventurous, lighthearted, and above all else unique. This show at its best is when it stirs the imagination and allows its viewers to imagine infinite possibilities. Let’s just hope that moving forward, this is able to happen all over again here.

