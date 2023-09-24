Doctor Who 60th anniversary special: Who is the Toymaker?

We recently had a chance to see the first trailer for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, and there is a lot to be excited about! After all, we’ve got the return of David Tennant as a new version of The Doctor, plus Catherine Tate coming back after many years as Donna Noble.

Now, we also have a chance to have confirmation on a long-discussed rumor rated to Neil Patrick Harris’ character, the central villain for at least the third and final part of the event — he is playing the Toymaker. So, who is the Toymaker? Let’s just note that they are not someone who has been a part of this franchise for well over 55 years.

Given that we are honoring Doctor Who being around for six decades, why not bring back an adversary with connections to the very first Doctor, played by William Hartnell? This is someone who previously would put his opponents through a series of games with often-dangerous results. This almost feels like a one-man Squid Game operator without all of the satire. Given the way that Harris is playing him within the trailer, he also feels quite sadistic.

Of course, seeing this character may just be scratching the surface for whatever else is coming. In a statement confirming the Toymaker’s presence and discussing the role further, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say:

“This is just the start, as the fever starts to burn. We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!”

The most important thing, at least to us, is that the series continues to stoke its imagination and do some exciting things. If that happens, we tend to think we’ll be satisfied both with the anniversary and also season 14, premiering over the holiday season.

