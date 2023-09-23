Doctor Who 60th anniversary trailer: Who is The One Who Waits?

If you were not excited enough to see the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special on BBC One and Disney+ in November, let’s just say we’ve got another reason to be.

If you head over to the link here, you can check out for the first time the extended trailer for the three-part event featuring the return of David Tennant as The Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. The first immediate takeaway we’ve got here is quite simple, and it is tied to how Disney+ acquiring the series internationally for distribution has led to a substantially bigger budget. Whether it be the action sequences or the special effects, the show looks considerably more expensive than ever.

The other big takeaway we’ve got right now surrounds the mysterious The One Who Waits, as named by The Doctor amidst what seems to be a dangerous showdown. Most of the three-part special is building up to the arrival of Neil Patrick Harris, who is playing a notable role in “The Giggle,” the final part of the story. He seems to be a noted adversary of The Doctor and someone out for his distraction. We are eager to see a slightly different side of the How I Met Your Mother alum, and we only hope that this lives up to a lot of personal expectations now.

As for what else stands out here, we do have some moments of nostalgia, The Doctor potentially realizing that he has to restore Donna’s memory, Meep, and then also a tiny glimpse of Ncuti Gatwa, who will be the star of Doctor Who season 14 when it premieres over the holidays. Presumably, the finale here is going to better set the stage for that arrival.

(Photo: BBC One.)

