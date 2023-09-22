Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: A new Jinkx Monsoon tease

As many of you may be aware right now, Doctor Who season 14 is going to be airing starting this holiday season. There is a lot to look forward to here!

We know already that we have a number of new cast members, whether it be Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor or Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the show’s new companion.

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not discuss villains for a moment? We know that Jinkx Monsoon was cast in a significant, “villainous” role moving forward, and we now have a better sense of the costume and the style for the character on the show. Want to get a better sense of it? Then check out what the show’s official account shared on Twitter.

Our hope is that in general is that once we get to the other side of the big anniversary event in November, some more news will come out on Monsoon plus a number of other new faces who are going to populate this world coming up. We tend to think that this new season will be fun, eventful, and also allow us a chance to see a number of new angles and dimensions of what Doctor Who can really be.

There is a certain degree of irony that comes with saying this, since we are very-much aware of how Russell T. Davies is returning as showrunner and in that way, you could argue that the series is actually sticking to what they know here perhaps more than ever before. Yet, we’ve already gotten a good sense that he is wanting to push the envelope and try a few different things. A part of that comes from having a new lead, while the other part of it comes from seeing some new and exciting stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who, including more about the anniversary special

What are you most excited to see on Doctor Who season 14, including for Jinkx Monsoon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







