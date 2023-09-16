Doctor Who 60th anniversary spoilers: Meet Meep!

As we work to get ourselves prepared for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special on BBC One, let’s have a discussion about Meep, shall we? After all, this is an iconic character who first originated during The Star Beast comic strip, and you are going to have a chance to see a particularly adored actress voicing the part: Miriam Margolyes. She is one of those actresses that has done so much on stage and screen that it is hard to know where to start listing off achievements, but we will at least say here that she did recently appear on Call the Midwife.

For those who have not heard, the 60th special is actually a three-part event that is going to encompass a lot of great stuff. David Tennant will be returning as The Doctor, for starters — or rather, a version of The Doctor that is somewhat different from who he was in the past. You will also see a number of other familiar faces and eventually, all of this will give way to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role during season 14.

If you do want to get some more thoughts on Margolyes joining the Doctor Who universe, here is what she had to say in a statement:

I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died. With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy.”

We really can’t imagine how much of a bucket-list item doing this show must be for a number of people out there. After all, think of this way — the vast majority of your career, you have to perform in worlds where there are a certain amount of limits put upon you. However, within the greater Doctor Who universe you can argue that there are no real limits at all. There has to be something refreshing with that!

