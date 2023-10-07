Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: News in October?

Is there a chance that Netflix is going to announce a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date at some point in October? Let’s just say this — there is certainly a case for them to do so!

First and foremost, it feels right to start off this piece with a rather-simple reminder that production on the hit period drama has been done for months. Very little seems to be tied to either the WGA or DAG-AFTRA strike here. Instead, the future for season 3 depends mostly on when the streaming service decides to release new episodes — if it is going to come out at some point before the end of the year, we imagine that news will surface this month.

Think about it this way — no matter when Bridgerton comes on the air, you better believe that the powers-that-be are going to do whatever they can in order to push it and push it hard. This is one of the most successful series that Netflix has with a lot of familiar faces in the cast. They are not going to push this season out without a good bit of fanfare. They could in theory wait until after the SAG-AFTRA strike is over to create a little more buzz; for now, any and all opportunities are on the table.

We do tend to think there’s a good chance that we will learn a season 3 premiere date by the end of the year, but October may be a little too soon for a reveal. Just based on the fact that the prequel series Queen Charlotte came out earlier this year, Netflix may feel more than fine waiting until 2024 to bring the show back. That would space out both this series and the rest of their programming, especially when a lot of it was directly impacted by the strikes.

Related – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Bridgerton as we look more and more towards the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 over the course of October?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







