Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: The most ‘scandalous’ yet?

For everyone who has not heard already, the entirety of Bridgerton season 3 has been filmed and with that in mind, we’re now sitting around, eagerly awaiting when the show will be coming back. It’s too hard to say exactly when that will be, but there is at least one tease that we can give everyone now that we are very-much excited to share: Things are going to be messy. Very much so, in fact. Did you really anticipate anything else from this particular world?

When asked by Wenlei Ma at the recent Tudum event about what lies ahead here, Nicola Coughlan (Penelope, one of the major focuses of season 3) had the following to say:

“Very. I mean Lady Whistledown is right at the center having to deal with all her little secrets and it gets harder and harder for those to come out and then scandalous love affairs popping up all over the place. [It’s] the most scandalous one yet, I would say.”

The greatest thing about season 3 is actually rather simple: It has two other seasons’ worth of story to build off of! That means that it can really jump on board some various plots that the show hasn’t been able to explore as much so far. We know that you are going to have that Penelope / Colin story that so many people out there have been eager to see over time, but that’s just really one part of what could be a pretty exciting and complex narrative.

Also, we’re not sure how much closure we’re going to have for a lot of storylines in season 3, given that Bridgerton has already been renewed for a season 4. With that in mind, we hope to get some more news on that before the end of the year.

Related – Check out some other news right now regarding Bridgerton, including when we could potentially see the show back

What are you most interested in seeing during Bridgerton season 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







