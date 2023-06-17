Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: New look at Penelope, Colin!

Are you excited to see Bridgerton season 3 arrive on Netflix at some point in the future? At the very least, we’re glad that there is a new tease!

If you head over to the link here, you can see some newly-released photos from the upcoming period piece that should make fans of Penelope and Colin very much happy. For those who are not currently aware, these two characters are going to be front and center for a lot of the story that is coming up. Will they end up together? We have hope!

It has been a long time coming for us to get more on Bridgerton season 3, especially when you consider the fact that the series actually wrapped up production months ago. We are honestly somewhat surprised that there was not anything more said in regards to a premiere date, but we hope that this is going to change at some point in the relatively near future. We’ve felt for a while like we’d see the cast and crew back on the streaming service before we get to the end of the year. There is also a season 4 also on the way, but we will be waiting a good while for that.

If you have watched the first couple of seasons of Bridgerton, we have a hard time thinking that you will be surprised by anything that is coming up next! We don’t exactly think that anyone involved here is out to reinvent the wheel; instead, the goal should be to give you an epic love story with a lot of twists and turns. This franchise is already so popular that it spawned a spin-off in Queen Charlotte that aired a little earlier in the year. Who knows what other sort of great stuff is coming?

For now, let’s just hope there is great stuff coming no matter when the show is back.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

