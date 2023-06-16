Bridgerton season 3: Preparing for a big reveal?

Should you be prepared for some sort of big announcement on Bridgerton season 3 over the course of the coming days? Well, let’s just say that there is another good case to be made for it.

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, we are gearing up at this point for Tudum, which is the huge Netflix fan event where a number of teasers, trailers, and some other good stuff is shown off. The event is happening this year from Brazil and as we’ve noted in the past, Nicola Coughlan is actually there to take part!

If you head over to the actress’ official Instagram, you can see evidence that the actress is currently in the country, and we are hoping that Netflix brought her out there for some good reason. It is possible that a new teaser is released for the upcoming season, which is meant to be a big celebration of sorts for both Penelope Featherington and also Colin Bridgerton. Meanwhile, another possibility is that we learn some sort of formal premiere date.

Now, we have noted in the past that there’s a chance the streaming service may not want to give too much away about a specific date here as of yet, mostly because they want to ensure that they are prepared in the event the writers’ strike lasts longer than expected. For the time being, though, we think there’s at least a chance something will be revealed — especially since we’re not expecting season 3 to be coming until mid-to-late fall at the earliest.

While you eagerly await news on a third season, you can also sit back and be satisfied knowing that we’re also going to get something more on season 4 before too long, as well. The show was renewed for both of these seasons at the same time!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

