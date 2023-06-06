Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Big reveal at Tudum?

Is there a chance that we are going to get a big Bridgerton season 3 reveal in the relatively near future? Well, there is one case for it!

With that in mind, why don’t we take a minute here and cast our focus over to Tudum? This is Netflix’s upcoming big fan event, one that is poised to feature a number of big names across the board. From the vantage point of the hit period drama, we know that Nicola Coughlan (a.k.a. Penelope Featherington, pictured above) is currently slated to be in attendance at the big event in Brazil on June 17, and that comes as a very encouraging sign that something will be revealed. Why else bring her to the country?

As for what we are going to see, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is some 15-second teaser or the like shown off, along with potentially an approximate release date. Would it be great to get something more specific? Sure, especially since filming has been done for a little while! Yet, we are also trying to temper our expectations since the streaming service may have no real need to rush anything. Also, they may not want to issue an exact date until they see how long the writers’ strike lasts. After all, there is a chance that they may have to make another delay or two because of that.

It is still our hope that we will see the third season come the next of the year — given that season 1 performed really well around Christmastime, why not do something similar here?

As for the story ahead…

Well, early signs suggest that this could be the time that we get to see the proper love story between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton that so many have been hoping for. Let’s just cross our fingers in regards to that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bridgerton, including other details on what’s next

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for all sorts of additional updates in due time.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







