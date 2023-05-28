Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Still hope for Christmas?

What is going to be happening when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 at Netflix in the future? This is obviously something we want more news about … but we have to wait and see when we actually get it.

The first thing to note is that if you are certainly either confused or concerned about the show’s return to the streaming service, at this point we understand! It has been a long wait to get to this point already, and we’re at a spot where production is done and we’re just waiting to see these episodes be edited.

Now, it also becomes a matter of patience of what Netflix wants to do. Were it not for the writers’ strike, we would feel reasonably confident that we were going to have a chance to see the third season at some point this year. The presence of said strike changes that radically. If this goes on for some extended period of time, there’s easily a chance that the streaming service will push back the hit period drama more and more, easily into 2024. Remember that there’s a long time to go already until some of their big hits like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game are all coming back.

Yet, the holiday a.k.a. Christmas release window is a huge one for Netflix, and this is why we’ve said that is the ideal launch space for Bridgerton. We do still think that this is something that Netflix wants but for now, they will wait to make a decision.

Remember, the streamer has not publicly said much of anything about season 3 and we anticipate them being as patient as they possibly can. The strike does not have an apparent end in sight … though we really wish it did. (Pay the writers!)

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

