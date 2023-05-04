Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story season 2: Is it renewed?

Following today’s big premiere over on Netflix, can you expect a season 2 renewal for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story? Or, is this meant to be it?

Let’s just say this from the get-go — we won’t be shocked if there are a lot of people out there who are eager for more of the show. After all, just consider how enormously popular the Bridgerton franchise is! This six-episode project from Shonda Rhimes does a great job of expanding the universe and because of that, we do tend to think that there’s going to be potential for something more.

With that being said … nothing is confirmed in regards to a season 2 right now. One of the things that we’ve known for a while is that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was billed to be a limited series. However, we’ve also seen here and there that this is not always the case with shows that are being billed this way. Sometimes, if they are successful enough, they come back for more.

So will that be the case here? Well, we tend to think the more likely scenario is that we just see another off-shoot of this franchise instead focusing on some other characters. We do absolutely think that the folks at Netflix are very much invested in having as much of this universe as they possibly can. It has generated so much money for them, and spin-offs give them a chance to fill the gap between seasons rather effectively. Why wouldn’t they want to do more of that whenever they can?

The best way to get more

That’s pretty simple: Just watch Queen Charlotte the whole way through, and watch it over the next few days. If you do that, Netflix is going to be 100% aware that you are out there and excited to get more of this story down the road.

