Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is there a Veto plan?

Tomorrow in the Big Brother 25 house is going to be a glorious one. After all, Zingbot is back in the game! We are excited to see what the robot brings to the game, and then also what sort of chaos could spawn in the house as a result of it.

That sort of entertainment aside, we are also quite curious to see how the Veto itself will be handled, given that it is pretty clear that Bowie Jane has almost zero interest in making a big move as Head of Household. As a matter of fact, she already is feeling frustrated that she won it in the first place.

Ever since Cirie and Felicia were nominated earlier, multiple people have tried different approaches to her when it comes to replacement nominees. Matt has pushed for a Cameron nomination, whereas Cameron has pushed for Cory. Blue’s name has also been tossed out there. Bowie claims that she can’t nominate Cameron because it’s against her values of honesty, which are apparently still a thing in the game this week. We don’t think she really wants to think about this all that much until after the Veto, and would rather an easy move be made.

The only real entertainment this week is coming from all of the other players thinking that they can control what the DJ does with her HoH reign, even if few of their efforts have so far worked. She doesn’t want to make anyone super-mad, but she also doesn’t want to do any dirty work or put a bigger target on herself. In her perfect world, the nominations probably don’t change … but that is unlikely since a lot of people in the game want something to happen.

