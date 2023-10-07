Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 10 nominations

Today, the week 10 nomination ceremony took place within the Big Brother 25 house — so what did we actually see at the end of the day?

Well, we should start off here by noting that a Bowie Jane Head of Household had the potential to be super-strange, but it honestly was pretty straightforward at the end of the day. It seemed like she had two names in mind last night and by and large, she stuck with them despite a lot of other people pushing and prodding her to make other choices.

Let’s just get right to it now, as we have the one-two punch of Cirie and Felicia on the block together. One of them is going to be leaving the game, and who it will be is actually an interesting subject of debate for the time being. Cirie probably goes if it is between the two of them since she is a better player, but she’s also got a greater social bond with Matt, who would fight for her.

The more likely scenario here, though, is that the Veto gets used — it almost certainly does if anyone other than Bowie wins it. This would then set up potentially either Blue or Cameron being put up or sent out. We tend to think that Bowie would angle more towards Blue, given her history of communicating with Cameron and her lack of interest in making big moves. One thing that is pretty clear from the Big Brother 25 house so far is that she’s really not that interested in doing other players’ dirty work — and of course it is frustrating to see at times.

Given that Cirie is a huge threat strategically, getting rid of her is something to put on the resume … but we certainly don’t think it will be enough for this DJ to win the game.

What do you think about these Big Brother 25 nominations at the moment?

