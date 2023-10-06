Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Bowie Jane’s targets

This is the start of a new day in Big Brother 25, so what exactly is going to happen over the course of it? We know that Bowie Jane is in power, but what in the world is she going to do with it at the end of the day?

Well, for starters, remember this: One of her goals as a player all season long has been working to ensure that she stays as secure as humanly possible. She doesn’t want to make waves or do anything that is going to put her in a stressful position. It’s a part of why she probably tried to throw that HoH at the end of last night’s episode — we don’t think for a second that she really thought that there were 627 minutes in a week. (She’s given an explanation that she misunderstood, but is that legit?)

So what is the decision by Bowie right now? To try and get out Cirie or Felicia, it seems! She’s been upset with them ever since she realized that she was talking smack about the two of them earlier this season. She also doesn’t trust them and in the end, doesn’t feel like they really like her.

Is she opposed to a backdoor?

Not necessarily, and we don’t tend to think that her making this move represents that by any means. She will keep that option open, especially since Matt, Jag, Cory, and America have all pushed variations of Cameron / Blue so far today. it just feels like if she doesn’t have to make a big move, she would rather just sit back and keep things the same. We’d be shocked that she would fight all that hard for Veto, largely for the reasons we have already specified.

