Big Brother 25: Was Mecole Hayes evicted before jury?

As we prepared for tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode to arrive on CBS, we simultaneously prepared for Mecole Hayes to be evicted.

Is this what we wanted? Not exactly, but we didn’t want either her or Felicia to be gone from the game. It feels like Mecole’s legacy at this point is one of untapped potential. She never won HoH, and that’s a shame since she would have made the most of it. She was probably the most rational player all season thanks to her ability to take emotion out of just about every decision that she made.

If there is one weakness that she did have here, it’s simply this: She did not adapt with the game in the way in which we expected. We’re honestly not sure that it was something she considered to be that much of a priority. She had her allies and was loyal to them, but failed to build a lot of great connections elsewhere. We’re not sure why she didn’t play a little harder near the end, mostly because she has every single skill necessary to do really well in this game.

Alas, the vote flipped on her and entering the episode tonight, it felt like a sure thing that she would be gone.

So did that happen?

To be brief, yes. This was the end of the road for her game. She gave a good speech about being loyal and having integrity as a player — but unfortunately, these are not always treasured values within this world. We’ve seen that enough over the years.

