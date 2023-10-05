Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Felicia learns of her fate

No matter what happens over the course of the week, one thing remains true about Felicia on Big Brother 25 — you just can’t get her out! She always finds a way to stay when she’s on the block! Some of it may be her not being viewed as a competition threat, but she also deserves credit for fighting every time.

Take even this morning — she got up, vacuumed the house, and then had some more conversations. She’s not the best strategic player by any means, but she does care about being there and fighting it out.

The good news for Felicia is that Cory and America clued her in to the fact that she’s saying this morning, while also saying that they didn’t want to blindside Mecole with her leaving the game tonight. Felicia then questioned Matt about it later, and he was able to confirm some of the good news further. She then went and told Cirie; later, Matt and Cirie also talked about it. Matt and Cirie do continue to be one of the more interesting / stealthy duos this season. We do think there are some Aras / Cirie vibes from her first Survivor season here, but we don’t want to just assume that this season will have the same ending. Yet, there is a good chance that Matt wins the whole thing right now given that he’s in such an incredible spot.

HoH planning

We will have more to say about this later, but we don’t think that Jag and Matt are desperate to win since they aren’t really anyone’s direct target. It feels more like Blue and Cory are the two who need it the most based on where things are right now, and Cameron needs to win the Veto. Still, a lot can change on this show and we’ve seen plenty of examples of that.

