Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Mecole’s last stand (day 65)

Are we getting set for the eviction of Mecole Hayes from Big Brother 25 tonight? On paper, it certainly seems to be that way.

We do think that Meme could be one of those players who fans discuss for years to come, mostly because she’s such an unusual player. She has all of the tools to be excellent at this game, and that’s something very few people have. For weeks, we thought she was penciled in for at least the top six. However, she’s never shown that much of a willingness or interest to do some of the things needed to adapt long-term, whether it be backstab, make a billion alliances, or really campaign in a more traditional way. She was never good at giving anyone information and making people feel that she could be a serious asset for them long-term.

Interestingly, a lot of the qualities Mecole seems to have (especially loyalty and intelligence) will probably make her successful in life. It just feels like she’s left a lot of game on the table this season and she could’ve made it further. Last night, she got a good sense that she could be leaving the game, even if it’s not locked-in by any means. Cirie has also started to realize that Matt and Jag are behind the flip more so than Cory, even though they’re letting Cory think that he really is the architect of it.

Do we think Mecole and others (like Blue, who has fought for her) could try to do something over the next few hours? Absolutely, but that doesn’t mean it is actually going to make any sort of big changes to the final vote. Last-minute flips are really hard and while Felicia has made mistakes, she did fight to stick around the past few days. As much fun as it would have been to see her learn about Cirie and Jared’s relationship from Julie live, it makes sense that she would be a juror.

