Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: HoH preparation, eviction talk

We are closing in on another eviction in the Big Brother 25 house tomorrow night, and there is a good bit of activity going on!

For starters, Mecole for the first time is finally starting to sense just how much trouble she’s really in, especially since Blue is throwing under the bus to her and she’s getting conflicting information elsewhere. We’ve seen her start to have more conversations but in the end, the house flipped and it seems to be staying in this direction for now. We are going to see Felicia more than likely stay, as crazy as that felt weeks ago.

Want to hear some other craziness? Cameron has talked to Matt and Jag about them throwing HoH to Cory since he could take out Blue, who is high on the target list … but there’s a chance that Cory backdoors Cameron if he gets a chance to do so. Keeping Cory in the game could end up being Cam’s big mistake depending on how the next week shakes out.

We should note that the houseguests have already seen clues for what could be some sort of memory competition, and it would actually be really interesting if there was another big power shift. What if Cirie or Felicia won it? Imagine the scrambling. We already had a sense that the HoH was going to be on feeds and now, we’ve got a little more confirmation of that. It feels like Jag and Matt do remain in the best spot, mostly because the top targets, at least for now, are Cory, Cameron, or Blue depending on who gets into power. This game has been pretty weird and fluid, though, so there is always a chance that things could change.

