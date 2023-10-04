Big Brother 25 spoilers: Is today Bowie Jane’s birthday?

For today’s Big Brother 25 live feed update, we have to take on a subject that feels rather random on paper: Bowie Jane’s birthday. Is it really today?

Well, here is the thing that we are hear to remind you of — the internet is sometimes wrong. (Shocking, we know.) There has been a lot of misinformation all week about when her birthday actually is, because some places online have it listed as being in February. Also, Bowie spoke out about lying about her age prior to the start of the season, and some of the ways she worded it caused some confusion.

Let’s make it clear: We are all for the notion of someone having a pretend birthday in the house, mostly because it’s great fodder for comedy. Also, an opportunity for free cake and booze if production goes along with!

Based on what we’ve seen online, however, today (October 4) is actually the DJ’s birthday. This was confirmed in a post on her official Instagram, as well as by a number of other people. If this somehow isn’t her real birthday, then what we have here is some elaborate misdirection on the part of multiple people in her life — which we suppose could also be funny. Yet, at the same time we think it’d make more sense if her official account / other people came out and said that it wasn’t today so we could get a kick out of the fake festivities.

With all of this being said, Happy Birthday Bowie Jane! No matter what age you are presenting yourself to be in the house, we hope that it’s fun. Of course, it is Big Brother, so there is still going to be a good bit of stress associated with it.

