Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Midweek paranoia (day 64)

We are just over a day away from the latest Big Brother 25 eviction and on paper, it feels like we have a good sense of what’s going to happen. Does that mean you should mark it down with permanent marker? Hardly.

Here is what we can say right now — Felicia is still set to be evicted this week over Mecole, though there has been a little bit of waffling in this subject already. We have seen Cory try to push other people to consider other options and so far, it hasn’t amounted to much. Felicia seemed ready to throw in the towel at one point yesterday, but it does feel like she may have a little more life in her now. The big problem with her campaign is going to be that she’s far too loyal to Mecole to throw her under the bus, at least so far we can tell. Also, Meme has done such a good job of retaining information that it’s hard to even paint her in some malicious light. The only thing that Felicia can really say here is that Mecole is more of a threat long-term than her, especially since she did so horribly in this past Veto.

Elsewhere in the game, Cory does remain a target moving forward, though there remains a lot of paranoia between Matt / Jag and Cory / America as each duo knows the other is withholding information. Blue hasn’t done herself any favors this week, but she’s been quiet over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Cameron, Jag, and Matt have been reminded once more that everyone is in good right now with Cirie … but does this mean that Matt would put her on the block? Despite whatever he may say, we have our doubts on that. Because there are so many possible targets at this point, the next HoH could prove to be pretty chaotic — it feels like it will actually play out on tomorrow’s episode, at least per the wording we got.

