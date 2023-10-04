Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Cory flipping the vote? (day 63)

We are closing out day 63 in the Big Brother 25 house — are we going to see some more waffling when it comes to the eviction vote?

Let’s start off here with a reminder that yesterday, Cameron opted to not use the Veto, meaning that Felicia and Mecole are staying on the block. Felicia was the clear target at first, but is she still in that position now? Last night, we saw a lot of discussion as to whether or not it would stay that way and, it did. Now, however, Cory has started up those talks again for whatever reason.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

So what is he getting out of this? It’s such a weird situation given the simple fact that Cory has every reason in the world to get rid of Felicia, including the call-out from the Veto Ceremony and then the super-messy argument with America after. Yet, all of a sudden he’s decided that Mecole is the bigger target? To use one of Meme’s own phrases, the math just isn’t mathing here. This is a guy with too much time on his hands who is over-thinking something here. Meme may be a bigger threat down the road than Felicia, but bringing this up and pushing for it has sketched out his allies.

Also, Cory’s messiness has now led to Cameron re-emphasizing that he should be the next target. We know that Jag is not altogether super-into that idea right now, but the worse Cory plays this situation, the more that it could be a problem. Had Cory not pushed anything at all, there is a good chance that he would be in the clear right now.

We don’t think he is going to be successful in his efforts — as a matter of fact, we would argue for a moment that keeping Mecole and weaponizing her against Cory is a pretty smart move.

Related – Is Blue becoming more of a future target on Big Brother 25? Read more on that

What are you most hoping to see over the course of Big Brother 25 tomorrow?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







