Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Blue the next target? (day 62)

Is it crazy how fast some things can change within the Big Brother 25 house, and one comment can snowball into more? This is honestly what it feels like we’ve seen over the course of today!

Even the past 36 hours, in general, have been somewhat of a whirlwind. We’ve gone from thinking that Cory was going to be backdoored to watching Jag work to convince Cameron out of it, to then seeing Blue become more of the target after Felicia likely goes home over Mecole on Thursday.

So how did we get here? We think a part of it really stems from Cameron throwing her under the bus to Cory earlier today, making it clear that she was pushing for the backdoor to happen. From there, Matt and Jag then later jumped on the idea to Cory, in part to make it look like they are less guilty for not telling Cory about a possible plan in advance. (Remember, Matt was actually pushing for this at one point.) We do think that personally, another component in all of this is Matt wanting to have Cirie close, which means on some level that she can’t have a lot of other allies elsewhere. This is the narrative we’ve seen from him, at least, so far.

In other news…

Matt, Jag, and Bowie are currently discussing potentially keeping Felicia, but the problem is that they’d need another vote and we know that Cory and America aren’t thrilled with her after the Veto Ceremony earlier on. If they can get Blue, maybe they’d have a little more of a chance — but the choices are slim pickings between her or Cirie since there are only seven people voting.

