Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: An America, Felicia argument?

Earlier today the Veto Ceremony transpired in the Big Brother 25 house and now, we are left with the chaos. There was actually a good bit of drama that we can discuss at this point, mostly because of what happened immediately after and while the feeds were still down.

For now, let’s just frame it like this: Miss Felicia is not going to go quietly into the night.

Earlier today, we noted that Felicia apparently called out Cory in her speech at the Veto Ceremony, which we hope actually gets shown since a lot of these speeches end up being cut. Isn’t there clearly so much stuff that could be important for TV purposes here? After the ceremony, meanwhile, an argument spawned out between Felicia and America where she accused America of just riding her showmance partner’s coattails. We understand at least some of the argument in that America hasn’t won anything and while she’s been a pretty strategically-aware player, she does need more moves that she can claim as her own if she wants to win.

Cory actually did say this afternoon that he really respects how hard Felicia is fighting versus Mecole, but this doesn’t mean that she will stay in the game. As of right now she is still going, but we can tell you that Matt and Jag have already discussed the idea of keeping her instead, thinking that Mecole could be a somewhat better competitor later on in the game. The problem with this, at least for now, is that they don’t have the numbers to make anything happen.

Also, is there a chance that Cory isn’t going to immediately go after Cameron if he gets power? It actually feels that way, crazy as it may seem. (If we were Cory we would be worried about Cirie — Blue has been thrown under the bus the last 24 hours, but Cirie’s social game is top-tier.)

What do you think is going to happen the rest of the week on Big Brother 25?

