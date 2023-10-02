Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 9

We knew that entering the Veto Ceremony tonight in the Big Brother 25 house, there was a chance for a huge move to be made.

So, did that actually happen? Let’s just start by reminding you of where things were entering this event. Despite pushing for most of the weekend for a Cory backdoor, Cameron decided late last night against it. Jag wasn’t super-for the idea and for the first time in weeks, the wannabe gunslinger in Cam decided that he didn’t want to play as boldly as he has in the past.

Because of all of this, we can’t say that we are super-shocked that the Veto was not used and we are left with both Felicia and Mecole on the block. Admittedly, though, there was a part of us that wondered if we were going to see him go through with the Cory blindside regardless of whether or not he was telling people he’d do it.

So who is going to be heading out? As of right now, probably Felicia but we are still days away from something happening…

Let’s get into the drama now

Prior to the Ceremony, Cameron decided to go to Cory and claim that Blue was pushing for him to go on the block. That’s technically true, but he omitted all the other stuff. The idea here was to make Cory want to target her, but ironically, this also made Cory more suspicious of Jag and Matt for not saying anything.

Also, apparently Felicia called out Cory at the Veto Ceremony, so he is pretty darn upset at this point. He probably realizes more than ever now that he needs to win HoH since otherwise, he could have a bigger target on him than he even realizes.

