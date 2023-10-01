Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The HoH curse strikes again?

While Big Brother 25 may not be overall the strongest season we’ve seen the past little while, there is certainly comedy to be had. Take, for example, what we are seeing with what we have to very much call the HoH curse.

Often, we have people saying that they don’t want to win too many competitions in fear of being viewed as a threat, and we’re seeing more and more that season 25 could be the museum exhibit for it.

Go ahead and consider for a moment the plan at present for Cory to be replacement nominee. As of right now, we do think it is going to happen. While it is not locked in with 100% certainty, we have reached a point now where it is hard to imagine Cameron backing off of it as Head of Household. We are believing more and more here that this was a part of his plan all week and now that several people are on board, he is happy to go through with it. Jag is the only one who has really had some doubts, but he has since started to come around.

As for whether or not it’s the right move for Cam, we’d argue so only in that it adds to his resume of getting a big player of the game. Otherwise, it really doesn’t matter since he needs to win his way to the end regardless. If you are the guys, the major thing to be concerned about right now is that if you take out too many big threats, you put yourselves in the position where you become the big threat. If Cameron does become the likely target next week, then Matt and Jag are in the crosshairs like never before. The women could easily band together and take over the game if they really wanted to, and given that Matt / Jag are probably in the best overall spot right now, we wouldn’t be super-shocked if that happens.

Cory is, for now, oblivious to what’s going to happen — if he is a smart enough player, he will figure it out over time.

