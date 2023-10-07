American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 spoilers: Ms. Preecher?

There are a handful of things about American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 we can say prior to it airing. First and foremost, this will be the last one for a while!

Due at least in part to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the twelfth season of the FX franchise has split off into multiple parts. We will have to wait and see when part 2 arrives but, at least for now, we tend to think that there will be some great stuff leading up to it. Who would be surprised if episode 5, titled “Preech,” ends on some sort of particularly notable cliffhanger?

For now, what we can at least do is share the full American Horror Story: Delicate episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what’s to come:

Anna senses the dark presence closing in on her, closer than ever. Ms. Preecher reveals pieces of her past and may know the truth about what’s happening to Anna and Dex. Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by John J. Gray.

If nothing else, we are at least exactly about the idea that this story could give us a much better sense of what Ms. Preecher is really trying to do — and also if anyone is truly on Anna’s side. That’s something that this show probably needs to cement before a midseason hiatus. Sure, the first three episodes of the season have been incredibly entertaining, but at the same time almost entirely ambiguous. There is so much that feels either real or imagined … and there is a ton that is up for interpretation. Even characters like Kim Kardashian’s Siobhan leave the door open for a ton of questions and speculation right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

