The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 sets AMC+ ratings record

While it may not come as a huge shock, it is rather exciting to see that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 is a smash hit, in particular on AMC+. Today, the streaming service / network revealed that the Norman Reedus series has managed to shatter any and all records that have come before!

According to a new report from Variety, the premiere of the first season, with now more than three weeks’ worth of data included, is the biggest in the history of the AMC+ service. This has managed to overtake another show within the franchise in The Walking Dead: Dead City in having this honor. Daryl Dixon benefited from the start in having a fantastic lead character and solid reviews; thanks to its style and setting, it feels both distinct and special within the larger universe.

In a statement confirming the strong performance of this series, here is what Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had to say to the aforementioned publication:

“What a thrill to have this most recent installment in ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe arrive to set records on AMC+ and deliver steady viewership growth over its first four weeks on AMC … Thanks to Norman Reedus for bringing his ‘bad decisions’ to France, to David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Clémence Poésy and the rest of the outstanding cast and to the most passionate and committed fans in entertainment. There is so much more and so many great surprises to come for this show and across this expanding universe.”

AMC already had a tremendous amount of faith in Daryl Dixon even prior to its premiere, allowing it to get an early season 2 renewal. Thanks to an early SAG-AFTRA waiver, production remains ongoing for those episodes, which will hopefully premiere in 2024.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

