The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale: Cliffhanger odds

We know that in a little more than a week, the season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to arrive on AMC. Is there a ton we are expecting to see here? There’s no doubt about it! This is an episode that will likely be full of dramatic twists and turns and, of course, there is a big-time chance at a cliffhanger at the end.

So is such a thing guaranteed at the moment? Well, let’s just say at present that we can easily see a major case for it based on everything that we have had a chance to see so far.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

One of the important things that we have to remember at this point is actually quite simple: The producers behind the scenes here almost certainly did not create this show with Norman Reedus, thinking that it was going to just be a one-season thing. It feels like the scripts for season 2 were written a long time ago, prior to even the start of the WGA strike. After all, production was happening on them before the actors’ strike started, and recently thinks resumed due to a waiver behind-the-scenes.

With all of this mind…

We feel pretty darn confident in saying that we’re either going to get some sort of big behind-the-scenes cliffhanger or a teaser that at the very least, sets the stage more for what the next chapter of the show could look like. They did this with Dead City, so why would the franchise not consider that now?

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, including other details on the next episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale?

Do you think that there’s going to be some sort of big-time cliffhanger at the end here? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







