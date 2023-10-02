The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5 run time

As you brace yourselves to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5 on AMC this weekend, there’s a lot to prepare for. Take, for starters, more story than we’ve actually had over the course of the past couple of weeks.

If you love diving head-first into Daryl’s world, then you would probably love the fact that every episode this season has run longer than an hour. Suffice it to say, that will be the same again for “Deux Amours” this weekend.

So what can we say in terms of specifics here? Well, per the official listings it appears as though episode 5 will, at least commercials included, run around an hour and twenty-three minutes. We’re not shocked about that at all personally, given that it makes at least some sense when you think about what the remainder of the story is going to be. Just think about it like this: Laurent and Daryl have to migrate to the Nest, while at the same time Isabelle has to do her part to help from afar. Who knows exactly where this story will go in the end? We do have questions about that, even if we are confident that these paths will cross again at some point.

Above all else, though, here is what we would say with a certain measure of confidence: Whatever happens here is almost sure to carry through to the events of the finale. That, almost like clockwork, is going to set the stage for a season 2. The show has not only been renewed already, but the cast has a SAG-AFTRA waiver to continue shooting through the remainder of the strike.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

