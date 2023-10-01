The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5: To the Nest!

AMC has released the first teaser now for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5 — so what can you expect here?

Well, based almost entirely on the footage that we’ve seen, the goal for the title character is pretty darn clear: Get Laurent to the Nest at all costs. Whether or not he’s able to do that remains to be seen, but it definitely feels like some exciting stuff is coming along the way!

Take, for starters, some more walkers and other conflicts that Daryl and Laurent are going to run into. Given the fact that Genet now understands how people view the child, she will do just about anything she can to stop him. This is not so much about whether or not he is actually “special” — instead, it is about the mere perception of the kid. She can’t have a situation here where people believe that he is actually some sort of savior. She is the leader and she doesn’t want anyone else to question that.

What else matters at the moment?

Well, let’s just put this in a rather simple form here: Isabelle seems to be up to something. We do think that a big part of what’s going on here is her doing whatever she can in order to ensure that Daryl and Laurent are safe. However, is she also going to kill Quinn? That may sound crazy, but the promo (watch here) suggests that she is repenting for something that transpires — as for what that is, we will have to wait and see.

