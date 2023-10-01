The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5: Last until finale

Next week on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5, you will have “Deux Amours.” What are you going to see here?

Well, first and foremost here, we should note that this is the second-to-last episode of the season! Daryl Dixon, like Dead City before it, is only running for six episodes. This means that the central narrative is going to move forward at a steady pace and there is not going to be much of a reason to sit around and wait on any one thing.

So what can we anticipate seeing throughout this one? Well, the good news is that Laurent seems to be okay! However, that doesn’t mean that the same can be said for Daryl or Isabelle. Everything could start to go haywire at this point as Genet tries to make her move — and we know already that she’s been established as the central adversary-of-sorts for the series.

To get a few more details now on what to expect, check out the full The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Daryl and Laurent travel to the Nest as Isabelle considers her options. Genet enacts her plan.

Whatever happens here…

We do tend to think that this episode is going to bleed directly into the finale! Not only that, but we also tend to think that this finale will work to set up a season 2, as well. After all, remember that this show has been renewed already! There isn’t anything that you have to worry about now when it comes to the long-term future. Instead, you can just think about the story that is ahead of us for Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast in France. Things could be getting violent, but we also hope that there are a lot of other surprises coming up as well.

Is there anything you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

