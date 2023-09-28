The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: Is filming happening?

We know that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 was given a tentative SAG-AFTRA agreement to continue production. With that being said, is it actually happening?

Without further ado, let’s just put it this way — AMC is clearly working far ahead to make sure that they have more of Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast as soon as humanly possible here. After all, everyone is back at work in France making some more zombie-infused magic.

Now, we don’t want to give too much away here, but we know that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 was in the works far before the show even premiered the first season. The plan does seem to be sticking around in the aforementioned country for at least a while, and we will say that there is at least one more iconic landmark that is being used coming up. This is a way to showcase some of the best of what this part of the world has to offer, but also showcase some iconic places at the same time. What’s not to like about that?

When will filming be done?

It is safe to say that it could happen by the end of the year, and we do wonder if the network is going to switch around the release schedule for some of their spin-offs in some way. After all, remember that The Walking Dead: Dead City also has a season 2 renewal, but it hasn’t actually started production and we’ve yet to hear anything about an interim agreement for that as of yet.

Now that we’ve said all of this, remember that there is a new episode of the Norman Reedus series coming this weekend, and it should help to further give you a sense of post-apocalyptic life in Paris.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

