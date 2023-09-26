The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4 run time

As you do get yourselves prepared for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4 on AMC, we recognize that the title character is in a tough spot. Think about it like this: He does not have a clear way to make it home to America at the moment and beyond just that, Laurent is missing after learning he’s been lied to for some time! This is a major predicament, and something that will be at the center of “La Dame de Fer.”

So is he going to be found? There’s a good chance, but both Daryl and Isabelle also have to deal with Quinn, the not-so-great guy who is running the Demimonde club we were introduced to back in episode 3.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

For those curious about the run time for this installment, we should note that at just 69 minutes with commercials, it is the shortest one we’ve seen so far; still, it may be packed with a lot of content from start to finish. For more on that, check out the extended The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

Daryl and Isabelle must negotiate with Quinn, the proprietor of the underground Demimonde club – the last vestige of art and expression in Paris.

Is this really the last vestige? We’re not here to say that a synopsis is an unreliable narrator, but Paris is known as a hub of art and has been for centuries. The Louvre still at least exists as a building, right?

No matter what happens here, odds are episode 4 sets the stage for an exciting and dramatic final two episodes of the season. Remember, as well, that Genet likely still has a major role to play. She’s been set up as one of the big power-players in this city, as well as someone running experiments to create super-strong walkers. What is the idea behind this? Well, we may have to wait to learn more about her own endgame.

Related – Have you seen the promo for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4 yet?

Do you think that Laurent will be located on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4?

Sound off now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







