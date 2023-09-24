The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4: The search

As we prepare to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4 on AMC and AMC+ next week, we have one big question: Where is Laurent? The character is at the center of everything and has been for some time. Unfortunately, he’s also someone on the run at the moment after learning a few valuable pieces of info.

Now that Laurent knows at least a good bit more about his possible destiny, what does it mean for his future? How much could change for him?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Well, a good bit of the promo for episode 4 is really centered around the idea of the character trying to better understand exactly who he is. This is not something that is easy for anyone, let alone someone in his position. We know that Isabelle has not wanted to burden him by giving him a full sense of his destiny, but the response that we’d have at the moment is not altogether complicated: Isn’t this so much worse? Now, he’s not going to trust either Isabelle or Daryl, and the two of them are the real reason he’s been able to move forward and do everything that he has since the three of them hit the road.

Given that we’re halfway through the season now, we tend to think that the search for Laurent is only a part of the story. There is also everything with Genet to deal with, as that is also a huge chunk of the central narrative we are prepared to see explored further. Hopefully, we can get at least a little more insight into her motivations, since that is the weakest part of the story at this particular moment in time.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon now, including more info about the future

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates down the road.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







