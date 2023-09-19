The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5: Genet’s plan

For everyone out there unaware, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 5 is the penultimate one this season. Also, it is going to be one that does start to bring back one of the more important characters for a moment in Genet.

So, who is this? What do they bring to the table here? This is the woman you saw at the end of the premiere, someone who was in charge of the boat (and the research?) that Daryl found himself involved in. We do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of drama that comes out of this particular situation, but we will have to wait and see how that happens. For some reason, rather than moving on, Genet seems transfixed on trying to take out Daryl by whatever means necessary.

Want to get a few more details about episode 5? Well, the title here is “Deux Amours” (two loves). Meanwhile, the synopsis below has a few more details all about what lies ahead (per SpoilerTV):

Daryl and Laurent travel to the Nest as Isabelle considers her options. Genet enacts her plan.

The Nest is obviously going to be a huge setting for whatever is coming, and we do think that there is a lot to be excited about here. There will be dangers, of course when it comes to people hunting Daryl. However, isn’t there also a great chance that there is a whole lot going on here beyond what we know at the moment? We do think there’s a legitimately good shot that we’re going to get a few surprises, and some sort of tease that better sets up the finale. Isn’t that a part of the fun?

