The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3 promo: Truth

Next week on AMC you’re going to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3 arrive — want to know more about it now?

Well, the first thing that we should really say here is quite simple: Daryl, Isabelle, and Laurent are all going to be in Paris, which was suggested over the course of episode 2. This is a place where there could be much spectacle waiting for them, and you do get a small sense of that in the promo. You’re going to have a chance to see new faces and perhaps, even a bit of music in the city! Sure, much of civilization has crumbled to dust, but not all of that has.

Also in this promo (watch here), there is another pretty important question to wonder when it comes to Laurent — is he going to learn the truth? Daryl is making his own stance pretty darn clear at the moment: Don’t hide anything. We know at least a good bit of his history at this point, including why Isabelle thinks he is this sort of Chosen One. A part of it comes down to how he relates to other people. Meanwhile, another part of it has a little bit to do with how he was born — right as Lily was turning into a zombie. It’s a shocking origin story, but a pretty compelling one to watch at the same time.

Two episodes in, and we do have to say that we’re feeling pretty darn encouraged by what we are seeing from this spin-off. Sure, we also recognize that there is a lot still to come, but this has to be the most immersive version of the show that we’ve had in a rather long time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

