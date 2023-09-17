The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3: Helping hands

Next week on AMC and AMC+ you will have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3. Want to know a little bit more right now?

In some ways, it can always be hard to know where to begin with a show like this, which theoretically has a few different things that they should be trying to balance. However, one plot seems to stand out above all others, and we don’t think that this is going to change anytime soon — we are talking here, of course, about Daryl’s quest with Laurent. He wants to get the young man up north, and he’s also looking for a way back home. Within at least this episode (which carries with it the title of “Paris Sera Toujours Paris”), you are going to see the characters find themselves in another new place.

Want to know a few more details right now? Then go ahead and see the full The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

The group’s arrival in Paris brings help from old friends and attention from new foes.

Does this mean unexpected obstacles?

Most likely. One of the biggest issues that Daryl is facing right now is that he is being hunted and for us as viewers, a lot of this is tricky when there’s still a lot of info about this situation we’re not privy to. We’re having to watch up on some of this!

While we do that, though, we are rather pleased to be spending time in a city like Paris. How can we not be, all things considered? Even in a zombie-infested apocalypse, we are sure that the place still has its fair share of scenic views and familiar destinations.

