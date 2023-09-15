The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 finale has curious title

We do recognize already that the season 1 finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is not going to be available until October 15. With that being said, there are interesting things that can be said about it already!

So what are we getting at here? Well, we do tend to think that there are some important questions to be raised regarding the episode title, which may take a few people out there by surprise.

Without further ado, let’s say it: The title for this episode is “Coming Home.” Given that Daryl trying to find his way back home has been a huge part of almost all of the series, are we actually going to see it happen? It may sound crazy, but it does seem like there is a legitimate chance of it here! Or, at least there will be an attempt.

If there is one thing that does really complicate Norman Reedus’ character getting what he wants here, it is the oh-so-simple fact that there is a season 2 for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon already greenlit. If that is the case, what is the story going to be for that? We don’t think you can bring him back to the Commonwealth since if you did that, you are basically just giving us the same story that we have seen in the past. We do think the producers want to keep him overseas in some form.

With this in mind, let’s just say that there are going to be a lot of dramatic moments over the finale, and that is not even thinking about what came before it!

