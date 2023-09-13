The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere coming to YouTube

If you haven’t had a chance to see the series premiere yet of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, we have great news!

Today, the folks over at AMC confirmed that tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific), they are going to put the entire first episode of the Norman Reedus spin-off on YouTube for free. You can visit the link here to check it out when this episode airs.

So why is this move brilliant? Well, it works on a few different fronts. Take, for starters, the fact that it shows tremendous faith from the network in the series — which is, for the record, quite good. There is an intimacy about it that feels more similar to the early days of the original show, back before there were 200 different cast members and things were pretty hard to follow the vast majority of the time.

Also, there is another important thing worth noting here — the rather-simple fact that they want to get people hooked and from there, convert them into AMC+ subscribers. (Or, at the very least, watch the show on cable.) There is a reason why HBO and Showtime have employed similar strategies with some of their shows.

When you consider the fact in the end that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon only has six episodes, this represents them giving away more than 15% of their entire first season for free. That is a big gamble, but it is one we feel is going to pay off for them in the end. They want people watching long-term, and not just for a single episode. Remember that the show has already been confirmed already for a season 2…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

